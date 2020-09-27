Jane Street Group LLC Sells 810 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

