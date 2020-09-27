Jane Street Group LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after acquiring an additional 379,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Columbia Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 4,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

