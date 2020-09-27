Jane Street Group LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kadant by 237.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kadant by 162.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth about $21,347,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,579 shares of company stock worth $606,780. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

