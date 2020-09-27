Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $73,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,070. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KALU opened at $50.50 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $798.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

