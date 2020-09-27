Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $25,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $419,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,658,268 shares of company stock worth $134,911,722 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Shares of KRTX opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

