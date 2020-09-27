Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.