LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Citigroup boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CL King boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,820.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.