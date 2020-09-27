Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Trading Up 2.7%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.94. Approximately 3,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

