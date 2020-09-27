Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 87.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 48,976 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NYSE:LPX opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.