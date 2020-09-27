Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $786.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.