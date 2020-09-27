Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 11,100 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBK stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $710.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

