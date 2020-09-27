Man Group plc Has $225,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,697 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 49.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

