Man Group plc Has $234,000 Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after buying an additional 329,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

