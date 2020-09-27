Man Group plc Has $280,000 Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mosaic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,789,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,608 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. VTB Capital downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

