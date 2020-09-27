Man Group plc Has $336,000 Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $804.31 million, a PE ratio of -374.54 and a beta of 0.51.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

