Man Group plc Has $355,000 Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Man Group plc increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $20,249,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,258,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 386,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 150,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

