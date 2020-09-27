Man Group plc Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

BRX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

