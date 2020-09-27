Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,921 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.12 and a beta of 1.55. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

