Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 735.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 62.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Delek US stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

