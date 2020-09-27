Man Group plc Purchases 60,525 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,886 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Peabody Energy worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 418,105 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 147,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,414,974 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 387,976 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.