Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 11,873 OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OneMain by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 39.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $29.56 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.