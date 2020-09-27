Man Group plc Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $149.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

