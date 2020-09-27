Man Group plc Sells 146,548 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 146,548 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

