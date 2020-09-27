Man Group plc Takes $226,000 Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.