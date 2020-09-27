Man Group plc Takes $273,000 Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

PGNY opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -24.89. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $123,098.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,470,579 shares in the company, valued at $40,735,038.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,096,932 shares of company stock worth $58,035,854. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

