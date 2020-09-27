Man Group plc Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $787.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.