Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Masonite International worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,213,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 142,387 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 104.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,727 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

