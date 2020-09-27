MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,310,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.77% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $110,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

