Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Monro were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $182,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Monro stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

