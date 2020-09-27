New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of New Relic worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after acquiring an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Relic by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,227,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

