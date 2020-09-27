NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 8.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 591,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 7.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $346.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.73. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $304.65 and a 52 week high of $505.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

