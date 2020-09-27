NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,641 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of NMIH opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

