Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $16.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

