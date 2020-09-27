OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 224.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OSI Systems by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $105.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

