Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

