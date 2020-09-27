PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $614,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,844 shares of company stock worth $21,617,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $55.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

