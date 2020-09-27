Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 4,389.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,905 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 607,671 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFT opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

