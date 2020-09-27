PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Litespeed Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

PG&E stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

