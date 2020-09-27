Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,063,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,345,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 857,293 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 404,402 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 508,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 204,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.