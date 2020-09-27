Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 341,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 59,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

