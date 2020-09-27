Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,576 Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,758,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,189,000 after acquiring an additional 185,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after buying an additional 2,644,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after buying an additional 967,059 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,466,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

