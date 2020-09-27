Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,351,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,822. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY opened at $138.31 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $133.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

