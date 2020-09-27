Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $1,194,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $322.95 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $338.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

