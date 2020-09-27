Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $108,000 in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IMPINJ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IMPINJ by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IMPINJ by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IMPINJ by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IMPINJ by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. IMPINJ Inc has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

