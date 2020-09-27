Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $111,000 in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 127,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAD opened at $39.43 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.