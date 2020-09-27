Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $112,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $25.58 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.