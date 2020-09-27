Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $114,000 in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 294.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,461,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

