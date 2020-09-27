Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $97,000 in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,348,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,143 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $128.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

