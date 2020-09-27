Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PetIQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PetIQ by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PetIQ stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $911.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

