Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $469,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,658. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

ZEN opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

